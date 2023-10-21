The Florida Panthers (2-2) and Vancouver Canucks (2-2) square off at BB&T Center on Saturday, October 21 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSFL. The Panthers took down the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 in their last game, while the Canucks are coming off a 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Before watching this matchup, here is a look at which team we predict will bring home the victory in Saturday's action on the ice.

Panthers vs. Canucks Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this game calls for a final tally of Canucks 4, Panthers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (+115)

Canucks (+115) Total Pick: Under 7 (computer predicts 6 goals on average)

Under 7 (computer predicts 6 goals on average) Spread Pick: Canucks (+1.5)

Panthers vs Canucks Additional Info

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers finished 13-8-21 in overtime contests last season as part of an overall record of 42-32-8.

In the 36 games Florida played that were decided by one goal, it had a 22-7-7 record (good for 51 points).

The 11 times last season the Panthers finished a game with just one goal, they went 2-8-1 (five points).

Florida finished 3-17-1 in the 21 games last season when it scored exactly two goals (registering seven points).

The Panthers scored more than two goals in 70 games (50-14-6, 106 points).

In the 40 games when Florida recorded a lone power-play goal, it had a 24-12-4 record (52 points).

In the 59 games last season when it outshot its opponent, Florida was 29-27-3 (61 points).

The Panthers were outshot by their opponent 39 times, and went 25-11-3 (53 points).

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 6th 3.51 Goals Scored 3.29 13th 21st 3.32 Goals Allowed 3.61 25th 1st 36.8 Shots 29.7 22nd 22nd 31.7 Shots Allowed 30.8 12th 10th 22.83% Power Play % 22.71% 11th 23rd 75.95% Penalty Kill % 71.6% 32nd

Panthers vs. Canucks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

