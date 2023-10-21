The Florida Panthers (2-2) and Vancouver Canucks (2-2) play at BB&T Center on Saturday, October 21 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSFL. The Panthers defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 in their last game, while the Canucks are coming off a 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Panthers vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-140) Canucks (+115) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers recorded a 15-9 record last season as favorites on the moneyline.

When playing with moneyline odds of -140 or shorter last season, Florida won 70.6% of its games (12-5).

The Panthers' implied moneyline win probability is 58.3% in this contest.

Florida and its opponent combined to outscore Saturday's over/under (6.5 goals) 58 times last season.

Panthers vs Canucks Additional Info

Panthers vs. Canucks Rankings

Panthers 2022-23 Total (Rank) Canucks 2022-23 Total (Rank) 288 (6th) Goals 270 (13th) 272 (21st) Goals Allowed 296 (25th) 63 (8th) Power Play Goals 62 (11th) 70 (29th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 69 (28th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Panthers Advanced Stats

The Panthers' 288 goals scored last season (3.5 per game) ranked sixth in the NHL.

Defensively, Florida gave up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st in league play.

Their goal differential (+16) ranked 16th in the league.

The 63 power-play goals Florida recorded last season (eighth-most in the NHL) came via 276 chances.

The Panthers were 10th in the league with a 22.83% power-play conversion rate.

Florida scored six shorthanded goals last season.

The Panthers killed 75.95% of opponent power plays, the 23rd-ranked percentage in the league.

The Panthers won 48.9% of their faceoffs to rank 21st in the NHL.

Florida had a 9.5% shooting percentage, which ranked 22nd in the league.

The Panthers secured three shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 21.4 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.