Check out what player prop bet options are available when the Florida Panthers host the Vancouver Canucks at BB&T Center on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Panthers vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs. Canucks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Sam Reinhart has been a big player for Florida this season, with six points in four games.

Reinhart Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 19 1 1 2 4 at Devils Oct. 16 2 0 2 5 at Jets Oct. 14 1 1 2 4 at Wild Oct. 12 0 0 0 2

Evan Rodrigues Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Evan Rodrigues is another of Florida's top contributors through four games, with two goals and three assists.

Rodrigues Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 19 0 0 0 4 at Devils Oct. 16 0 1 1 4 at Jets Oct. 14 2 2 4 5 at Wild Oct. 12 0 0 0 4

Matthew Tkachuk Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

Matthew Tkachuk's season total of four points has come from zero goals and four assists.

Tkachuk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 19 0 0 0 3 at Devils Oct. 16 0 2 2 4 at Jets Oct. 14 0 2 2 2 at Wild Oct. 12 0 0 0 10

NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks

Elias Pettersson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

Elias Pettersson's eight points are pivotal for Vancouver. He has recorded one goal and seven assists in four games.

Pettersson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Oct. 19 0 2 2 3 at Flyers Oct. 17 0 0 0 1 at Oilers Oct. 14 0 2 2 1 vs. Oilers Oct. 11 1 3 4 5

J.T. Miller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

J.T. Miller has amassed six points this season, with two goals and four assists.

Miller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Oct. 19 1 1 2 4 at Flyers Oct. 17 0 0 0 2 at Oilers Oct. 14 0 0 0 1 vs. Oilers Oct. 11 1 3 4 3

