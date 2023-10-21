Top Player Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Canucks on October 21, 2023
Check out what player prop bet options are available when the Florida Panthers host the Vancouver Canucks at BB&T Center on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
Panthers vs. Canucks Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Sam Reinhart Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Sam Reinhart has been a big player for Florida this season, with six points in four games.
Reinhart Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 19
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Devils
|Oct. 16
|2
|0
|2
|5
|at Jets
|Oct. 14
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Wild
|Oct. 12
|0
|0
|0
|2
Evan Rodrigues Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Evan Rodrigues is another of Florida's top contributors through four games, with two goals and three assists.
Rodrigues Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Devils
|Oct. 16
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Jets
|Oct. 14
|2
|2
|4
|5
|at Wild
|Oct. 12
|0
|0
|0
|4
Matthew Tkachuk Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
Matthew Tkachuk's season total of four points has come from zero goals and four assists.
Tkachuk Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Devils
|Oct. 16
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Jets
|Oct. 14
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Wild
|Oct. 12
|0
|0
|0
|10
NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks
Elias Pettersson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)
Elias Pettersson's eight points are pivotal for Vancouver. He has recorded one goal and seven assists in four games.
Pettersson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Lightning
|Oct. 19
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Flyers
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Oilers
|Oct. 14
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Oilers
|Oct. 11
|1
|3
|4
|5
J.T. Miller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
J.T. Miller has amassed six points this season, with two goals and four assists.
Miller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Lightning
|Oct. 19
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Flyers
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Oilers
|Oct. 14
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Oilers
|Oct. 11
|1
|3
|4
|3
