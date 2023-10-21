Should you bet on Ryan Lomberg to light the lamp when the Florida Panthers and the Vancouver Canucks meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Ryan Lomberg score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50 if he scores a goal)

Lomberg stats and insights

  • Lomberg is yet to score through four games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Canucks.
  • Lomberg has zero points on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have conceded 10 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

