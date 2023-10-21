Should you bet on Ryan Lomberg to light the lamp when the Florida Panthers and the Vancouver Canucks meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ryan Lomberg score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lomberg stats and insights

Lomberg is yet to score through four games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Canucks.

Lomberg has zero points on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have conceded 10 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canucks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.