The Florida Panthers, with Sam Reinhart, will be on the ice Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Vancouver Canucks. If you're thinking about a wager on Reinhart against the Canucks, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sam Reinhart vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Reinhart Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Reinhart has averaged 21:28 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +3.

Reinhart has netted a goal in a game three times this season in four games played, including multiple goals once.

In three of four games this season, Reinhart has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In two of four contests this year, Reinhart has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

The implied probability is 66.7% that Reinhart hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 44.4% chance of Reinhart having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Reinhart Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 10 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+5) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 4 Games 2 6 Points 2 4 Goals 0 2 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.