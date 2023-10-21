Which team sits on top of the SEC as we head into Week 8 of the college football season? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where each team stands.

SEC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Ole Miss

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 9-2

5-1 | 9-2 Odds to Win SEC: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 14th

14th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 8th

8th Last Game: W 27-20 vs Arkansas

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Auburn

@ Auburn Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

2. Alabama

Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 10-1

6-1 | 10-1 Odds to Win SEC: +200

+200 Overall Rank: 18th

18th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 63rd

63rd Last Game: W 24-21 vs Arkansas

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Tennessee

Tennessee Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

3. Georgia

Current Record: 7-0 | Projected Record: 10-1

7-0 | 10-1 Odds to Win SEC: -140

-140 Overall Rank: 20th

20th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 120th

120th Last Game: W 37-20 vs Vanderbilt

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: BYE

4. Tennessee

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 9-2

5-1 | 9-2 Odds to Win SEC: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 25th

25th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 89th

89th Last Game: W 20-13 vs Texas A&M

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Alabama

@ Alabama Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

5. LSU

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 7-3

5-2 | 7-3 Odds to Win SEC: +1000

+1000 Overall Rank: 28th

28th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 19th

19th Last Game: W 48-18 vs Auburn

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Army

Army Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

6. Texas A&M

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 6-5

4-3 | 6-5 Odds to Win SEC: +3500

+3500 Overall Rank: 32nd

32nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 68th

68th Last Game: L 20-13 vs Tennessee

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: BYE

7. Florida

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 5-6

5-2 | 5-6 Odds to Win SEC: +9000

+9000 Overall Rank: 45th

45th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 73rd

73rd Last Game: W 41-39 vs South Carolina

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: BYE

8. Missouri

Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 7-3

6-1 | 7-3 Odds to Win SEC: +6600

+6600 Overall Rank: 46th

46th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 88th

88th Last Game: W 38-21 vs Kentucky

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: South Carolina

South Carolina Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

9. Auburn

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 6-4

3-3 | 6-4 Odds to Win SEC: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 47th

47th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 69th

69th Last Game: L 48-18 vs LSU

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Ole Miss

Ole Miss Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

10. Kentucky

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 6-4

5-2 | 6-4 Odds to Win SEC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 50th

50th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 122nd

122nd Last Game: L 38-21 vs Missouri

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: BYE

11. Arkansas

Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 3-8

2-5 | 3-8 Odds to Win SEC: +75000

+75000 Overall Rank: 71st

71st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 37th

37th Last Game: L 24-21 vs Alabama

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Mississippi State

Mississippi State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

12. South Carolina

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 3-8

2-4 | 3-8 Odds to Win SEC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 83rd

83rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 17th

17th Last Game: L 41-39 vs Florida

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Missouri

@ Missouri Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

13. Mississippi State

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 3-8

3-3 | 3-8 Odds to Win SEC: +75000

+75000 Overall Rank: 102nd

102nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 50th

50th Last Game: W 41-28 vs Western Michigan

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Arkansas

@ Arkansas Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

14. Vanderbilt

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 1-10

2-6 | 1-10 Odds to Win SEC: +75000

+75000 Overall Rank: 109th

109th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 61st

61st Last Game: L 37-20 vs Georgia

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: BYE

