The South Florida Bulls (3-4) and UConn Huskies (1-5) will battle at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut. Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on South Florida vs. UConn? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is South Florida vs. UConn?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: East Hartford, Connecticut

East Hartford, Connecticut Venue: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: UConn 32, South Florida 27

UConn 32, South Florida 27 South Florida has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they lost both of the games.

The Bulls have played as a moneyline favorite of -120 or shorter in only two games this season, and they lost both.

This season, UConn has been the underdog five times and won one of those games.

The Huskies are this season when entering a game as the underdog by +100 or more on the moneyline.

The Bulls have an implied moneyline win probability of 54.5% in this contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: UConn (+1)



UConn (+1) Against the spread, South Florida is 3-3-0 this year.

The Bulls have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 1 point or more.

UConn owns a record of 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

This year, the Huskies have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as an underdog of 1 point or more.

Parlay your bets together on the South Florida vs. UConn matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (56.5)



Over (56.5) Five of South Florida's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 56.5 points.

There have been two games featuring UConn this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 56.5.

The over/under for the contest of 56.5 is 7.4 points more than the combined points per game averages for South Florida (28.6 points per game) and UConn (20.5 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

South Florida

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 62.2 59.8 64.5 Implied Total AVG 36.2 36.7 35.7 ATS Record 3-3-0 2-1-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-2-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-2 0-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 1-1 1-1

UConn

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.2 46.8 51 Implied Total AVG 29.5 29.8 29 ATS Record 3-3-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-3-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 0-3 1-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.