South Florida vs. UConn Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 21
According to our computer model, the UConn Huskies will defeat the South Florida Bulls when the two teams play at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field on Saturday, October 21, which kicks off at 3:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.
South Florida vs. UConn Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|UConn (+1.5)
|Over (56.5)
|UConn 31, South Florida 27
Week 8 AAC Predictions
South Florida Betting Info (2023)
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Bulls a 54.5% chance to win.
- The Bulls have covered the spread three times in six games.
- South Florida has not covered the spread (0-2) when they are at least 1.5-point favorites.
- Out of six Bulls games so far this year, four have hit the over.
- South Florida games have had an average of 62.2 points this season, 5.7 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
UConn Betting Info (2023)
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 50.0% chance of a victory for the Huskies.
- The Huskies are 3-3-0 against the spread this season.
- UConn is 3-2 against the spread when an underdog by 1.5 points or more this season.
- Out of the Huskies' six games with a set total, three have hit the over (50%).
- UConn games this year have averaged an over/under of 48.2 points, 8.3 fewer than the point total in this matchup.
Bulls vs. Huskies 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|South Florida
|28.6
|36.1
|24.3
|31.5
|34.3
|42.3
|UConn
|20.5
|31.5
|17.8
|30.8
|26
|33
