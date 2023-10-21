The Stetson Hatters (3-3) hit the road for a Pioneer League battle against the Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies (4-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Spec Martin Municipal Stadium.

Stetson owns the 51st-ranked scoring offense this season (27.0 points per game), and has been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking 21st-worst with 34.0 points allowed per game. In terms of points scored St. Thomas (MN) ranks 91st in the FCS (20.3 points per game), and it is 73rd defensively (28.4 points allowed per contest).

Stetson vs. St. Thomas (MN) Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Deland, Florida

Deland, Florida Venue: Spec Martin Municipal Stadium

Week 8 Games

Stetson vs. St. Thomas (MN) Key Statistics

Stetson St. Thomas (MN) 350.8 (73rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 277.1 (86th) 305.7 (22nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 299.3 (47th) 132.0 (74th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 150.1 (58th) 218.8 (50th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 127.0 (119th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Stetson Stats Leaders

Matt O'Connor has 779 yards passing for Stetson, completing 60.6% of his passes and recording four touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Kaderris Roberts has racked up 326 yards on 58 carries while finding the end zone four times as a runner.

This season, Devon Brewer has carried the ball 76 times for 255 yards (42.5 per game) and four touchdowns.

Gabe Atkin's leads his squad with 394 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 30 catches (out of 26 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Nazeviah Burris has caught 21 passes while averaging 51.3 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Jalon Warthen-Carr's 15 receptions are good enough for 215 yards.

St. Thomas (MN) Stats Leaders

Tak Tateoka has compiled 591 yards (84.4 yards per game) while completing 58.4% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Shawn Shipman has run the ball 104 times for 577 yards, with four touchdowns.

Hope Adebayo has racked up 295 yards (on 70 attempts) with four touchdowns.

Andrew McElroy has collected 21 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 308 (44.0 yards per game). He's been targeted nine times and has one touchdown.

Jacob Wildermuth has caught 15 passes and compiled 135 receiving yards (19.3 per game) with three touchdowns.

Colin Chase has racked up 119 reciving yards (17.0 ypg) this season.

