The Florida Panthers' upcoming contest versus the Vancouver Canucks is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Steven Lorentz score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Steven Lorentz score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55 if he scores a goal)

Lorentz stats and insights

Lorentz is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not faced the Canucks yet this season.

Lorentz has no points on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 10 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canucks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

