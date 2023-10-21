When the Oklahoma Sooners square off against the UCF Knights at 12:00 PM on Saturday, October 21, our projection model predicts the Sooners will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

UCF vs. Oklahoma Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Oklahoma (-17.5) Under (67.5) Oklahoma 48, UCF 13

UCF Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 13.8% chance of a victory for the Knights.

The Knights have covered the spread twice in six opportunities this season.

In the Knights' six games with a set total, five have hit the over (83.3%).

UCF games this year have averaged a total of 56.7 points, 10.8 less than the point total in this matchup.

Oklahoma Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Sooners a 90.9% chance to win.

The Sooners have beaten the spread six times in six games.

Oklahoma has a perfect 3-0 ATS record when playing as at least 17.5-point favorites.

The Sooners have played six games this year and four of them have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 67.5 points, 8.7 more than the average point total for Oklahoma games this season.

Knights vs. Sooners 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oklahoma 45.2 14.0 50.3 10.3 43.0 11.5 UCF 35.0 27.8 46.3 18.7 23.7 37.0

