Big 12 foes meet when the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (6-0) and the UCF Knights (3-3) play on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Offensively, Oklahoma has been a top-25 unit, ranking sixth-best in the FBS by putting up 506 yards per game. The defense ranks 53rd (353.7 yards allowed per game). UCF's defense ranks 82nd in the FBS with 387.3 total yards allowed per contest, but it has been bolstered by its offense, which ranks fourth-best by compiling 516.7 total yards per contest.

UCF vs. Oklahoma Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: ABC

Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

UCF vs. Oklahoma Key Statistics

UCF Oklahoma 516.7 (21st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 506 (25th) 387.3 (57th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 353.7 (30th) 246.3 (3rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 164.8 (56th) 270.3 (37th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 341.2 (4th) 10 (74th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (8th) 5 (120th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (5th)

UCF Stats Leaders

Timmy McClain leads UCF with 1,008 yards on 62-of-97 passing with nine touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 102 rushing yards (17 ypg) on 39 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

RJ Harvey has been handed the ball 89 times for a team-high 511 yards (85.2 per game) with six touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his eight receptions this season are good for 172 yards, and he's scored two touchdowns in the passing game.

Johnny Richardson has run for 441 yards across 53 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Kobe Hudson paces his team with 473 receiving yards on 22 catches with two touchdowns.

Javon Baker has 21 receptions (on 34 targets) for a total of 417 yards (69.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Oklahoma Stats Leaders

Dillon Gabriel has compiled 1,878 yards (313 ypg) on 141-of-195 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 208 rushing yards (34.7 ypg) on 43 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Tawee Walker has carried the ball 53 times for a team-high 239 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times.

This season, Marcus Major has carried the ball 60 times for 226 yards (37.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Andrel Anthony's 429 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 36 times and has totaled 27 receptions and one touchdown.

Jalil Farooq has hauled in 20 receptions totaling 415 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Nic Anderson has compiled 11 catches for 282 yards, an average of 47 yards per game. He's scored six times as a receiver this season.

