The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (6-0) will square off against the UCF Knights (3-3) in Big 12 action on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The Knights are currently heavy, 19.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 64.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Oklahoma vs. UCF matchup.

UCF vs. Oklahoma Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

UCF vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Week 8 Odds

UCF vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends

UCF has won two games against the spread this season.

Oklahoma has covered in each of its six games with a spread this season.

The Sooners have won each of their three games this season when playing as at least 19.5-point favorites.

UCF 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

