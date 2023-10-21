Best Bets & Odds for the UConn vs. South Florida Game – Saturday, October 21
The UConn Huskies (1-5) and South Florida Bulls (3-4) will face each other at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut. Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.
When and Where is UConn vs. South Florida?
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: East Hartford, Connecticut
- Venue: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: UConn 32, South Florida 27
- UConn has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.
- The Huskies have played as a moneyline favorite of -110 or shorter in only one game this season, which they lost.
- This season, South Florida has won two out of the four games in which it has been the underdog.
- The Bulls have a record of when they're set as an underdog of -110 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Huskies' implied win probability is 52.4%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
UConn (-1)
- UConn is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Huskies have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 1 point or more.
- In six games played South Florida has recorded three wins against the spread.
- The Bulls have been underdogs by 1 point or more four times this year and are 3-1 ATS in those games.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (56.5)
- UConn and its opponents have combined to score more than 56.5 points in a game twice this season.
- This season, five of South Florida's games have finished with a combined score higher than 56.5 points.
- UConn averages 20.5 points per game against South Florida's 28.6, amounting to 7.4 points under the game's point total of 56.5.
Splits Tables
UConn
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|48.2
|46.8
|51
|Implied Total AVG
|29.5
|29.8
|29
|ATS Record
|3-3-0
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-3-0
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-4
|0-3
|1-1
South Florida
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|62.2
|59.8
|64.5
|Implied Total AVG
|36.2
|36.7
|35.7
|ATS Record
|3-3-0
|2-1-0
|1-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-2-0
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-2
|0-1
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-2
|1-1
|1-1
