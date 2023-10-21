Can we count on Uvis Balinskis scoring a goal when the Florida Panthers clash with the Vancouver Canucks at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Uvis Balinskis score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130 if he scores a goal)

Balinskis stats and insights

Balinskis is yet to score through four games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Canucks.

Balinskis has no points on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

On defense, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 10 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Canucks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

