Looking for information on the best bets in ACC play in Week 8? Our computer model favors betting on the over/under in the Clemson vs. Miami (FL) matchup, and picking Duke (+14.5) over Florida State on the spread. Find more analysis on those college football games, as well as other potential options to parlay, by scrolling down.

Best Week 8 ACC Spread Bets

Pick: Duke +14.5 vs. Florida State

  • Matchup: Duke Blue Devils at Florida State Seminoles
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida State by 4.1 points
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: October 21
  • TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Miami (FL) +3 vs. Clemson

  • Matchup: Clemson Tigers at Miami Hurricanes
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Miami (FL) by 0.5 points
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: October 21
  • TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Georgia Tech -4.5 vs. Boston College

  • Matchup: Boston College Eagles at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Georgia Tech by 7.8 points
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: October 21
  • TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 8 ACC Total Bets

Over 48.5 - Clemson vs. Miami (FL)

  • Matchup: Clemson Tigers at Miami Hurricanes
  • Projected Total: 51.1 points
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: October 21
  • TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Over 45.5 - Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest

  • Matchup: Pittsburgh Panthers at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
  • Projected Total: 47.9 points
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: October 21
  • TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Over 57.5 - Boston College vs. Georgia Tech

  • Matchup: Boston College Eagles at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
  • Projected Total: 59.5 points
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: October 21
  • TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Week 8 ACC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
Florida State 6-0 (4-0 ACC) 42.2 / 18.3 447.7 / 363.0
North Carolina 6-0 (3-0 ACC) 37.3 / 21.0 501.3 / 359.2
Duke 5-1 (2-0 ACC) 31.2 / 9.8 387.0 / 298.5
Louisville 6-1 (3-1 ACC) 34.1 / 20.6 464.0 / 317.9
Georgia Tech 3-3 (2-1 ACC) 30.8 / 29.0 431.2 / 432.0
Virginia Tech 3-4 (2-1 ACC) 24.4 / 24.7 359.9 / 341.6
Clemson 4-2 (2-2 ACC) 32.2 / 19.3 437.3 / 262.7
NC State 4-3 (1-2 ACC) 25.4 / 23.6 347.4 / 332.9
Boston College 3-3 (1-2 ACC) 27.7 / 31.7 393.2 / 371.0
Pittsburgh 2-4 (1-2 ACC) 25.8 / 25.2 304.8 / 325.3
Miami (FL) 4-2 (0-2 ACC) 37.7 / 19.0 501.8 / 308.3
Virginia 1-5 (0-2 ACC) 22.3 / 31.8 348.8 / 379.8
Syracuse 4-3 (0-3 ACC) 28.7 / 22.1 399.9 / 380.7
Wake Forest 3-3 (0-3 ACC) 23.5 / 23.0 367.8 / 359.0

