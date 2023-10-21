College football Week 8 action includes five games with Big Ten teams. Read on to get up-to-date key players and results.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jump to Matchup:

Penn State vs. Ohio State

Week 8 Big Ten Results

Ohio State 20 Penn State 12

  • Pregame Favorite: Ohio State (-4)
  • Pregame Total: 46.5

Ohio State Leaders

  • Passing: Kyle McCord (22-for-35, 286 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Miyan Williams (24 ATT, 62 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Marvin Harrison Jr. (16 TAR, 11 REC, 162 YDS, 1 TD)

Penn State Leaders

  • Passing: Drew Allar (18-for-42, 191 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Nicholas Singleton (9 ATT, 48 YDS)
  • Receiving: KeAndre Lambert-Smith (12 TAR, 6 REC, 52 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Ohio StatePenn State
365Total Yards240
286Passing Yards191
79Rushing Yards49
1Turnovers0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Week 8 Big Ten Games

No. 2 Michigan Wolverines at Michigan State Spartans

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Spartan Stadium
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Michigan (-25.5)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.