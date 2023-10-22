Miami Dolphins receiver Braxton Berrios will be up against the Philadelphia Eagles and their 20th-ranked passing defense in Week 7, starting at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday.

Berrios has a 179-yard year on 17 catches with one score so far. He has been targeted on 20 occasions, and averages 29.8 yards.

Berrios vs. the Eagles

Berrios vs the Eagles (since 2021): 1 GP / 11 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 11 REC YPG / REC TD Two players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Philadelphia in the 2023 season.

The Eagles have allowed nine opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Philadelphia has allowed two or more TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The Eagles surrender 232.2 passing yards per game, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Eagles have the No. 29 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 11 this season (1.8 per game).

Dolphins Player Previews

Braxton Berrios Receiving Props vs. the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 21.5 (-111)

Berrios Receiving Insights

In four of six games this year, Berrios has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Berrios has been targeted on 20 of his team's 200 passing attempts this season (10.0% target share).

He is averaging nine yards per target (30th in NFL play), averaging 179 yards on 20 passes thrown his way.

Berrios has had a touchdown catch in one of six games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has one touchdown this season (3.3% of his team's 30 offensive TDs).

Berrios' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Panthers 10/15/2023 Week 6 2 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 10/8/2023 Week 5 2 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 6 REC / 43 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 9/24/2023 Week 3 2 TAR / 2 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 9/17/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 2 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

