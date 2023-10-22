In the Week 7 game between the Miami Dolphins and the Philadelphia Eagles at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, will Braxton Berrios find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Braxton Berrios score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25 if he scores a TD)

Berrios' 17 grabs (on 20 targets) have led to 179 yards receiving (29.8 per game) and one score.

Berrios, in six games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Braxton Berrios Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 5 3 42 0 Week 2 @Patriots 3 2 28 0 Week 3 Broncos 2 2 33 0 Week 4 @Bills 6 6 43 1 Week 5 Giants 2 2 13 0 Week 6 Panthers 2 2 20 0

