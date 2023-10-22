Chase Claypool was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Miami Dolphins' Week 7 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles (at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday). Trying to find Claypool's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Rep Chase Claypool and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In the air, Claypool has been targeted 14 times, with season stats of 51 yards on four receptions (12.8 per catch) and one TD.

Keep an eye on Claypool's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Chase Claypool Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

No other receivers are on the injury report for the Dolphins.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 7 Injury Reports

Dolphins vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Day: October 22, 2023

October 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Claypool 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 14 4 51 6 1 12.8

Claypool Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 2 0 0 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 8 3 36 1 Week 3 @Chiefs 4 1 15 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.