Will Chase Claypool Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Chase Claypool was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Miami Dolphins' Week 7 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles (at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday). Trying to find Claypool's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
In the air, Claypool has been targeted 14 times, with season stats of 51 yards on four receptions (12.8 per catch) and one TD.
Chase Claypool Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- No other receivers are on the injury report for the Dolphins.
Dolphins vs. Eagles Game Info
- Game Day: October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Claypool 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|14
|4
|51
|6
|1
|12.8
Claypool Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Packers
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Buccaneers
|8
|3
|36
|1
|Week 3
|@Chiefs
|4
|1
|15
|0
