The Philadelphia Eagles (5-1) will face off against the Miami Dolphins (5-1) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is 52 in the contest.

Interested in live betting the Eagles/Dolphins game this week? Here are some stats and trends to help guide you with your in-game bets.

Sign up to live bet on the Eagles-Dolphins matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Dolphins vs Eagles on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dolphins vs. Eagles Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Dolphins have been winning after the first quarter in three games, have trailed after the first quarter in two games, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game .

In six games this year, the Eagles have had the lead after the first quarter four times and been knotted up two times.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging six points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 3.5 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This year, the Dolphins have won the second quarter in five games, and they've lost the second quarter in one game.

In six games this season, the Eagles have lost the second quarter three times and outscored their opponent three times.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 6.7 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 8.3 points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Out of six games this season, the Dolphins have outscored their opponent in the third quarter three times, lost one time, and been knotted up two times.

In six games this year, the Eagles have outscored their opponent in the third quarter four times, been outscored one time, and been knotted up one time.

Offensively, Philadelphia is averaging 5.8 points in the third quarter (fourth-ranked) this season. It is surrendering two points on average in the third quarter (seventh-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In terms of fourth-quarter scoring, the Dolphins have outscored their opponent in that quarter in two games and have been outscored in that quarter in four games.

The Eagles have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in one game this season, been outscored in that quarter in four games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 5.3 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 8.3 points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Dolphins vs. Eagles Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Through six games this year, the Dolphins have been winning after the first half five times and have been losing after the first half one time.

The Eagles have led after the first half in four games this season and have been behind after the first half in two games.

2nd Half

The Dolphins have won the second half in three games this season (3-0 record in those games). They've been outscored in the second half in three games (2-1).

In six games this season, the Eagles have outscored their opponent in the second half three times, lost one time, and been knotted up two times.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 11.2 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 10.3 points on average in the second half.

Rep the Eagles or the Dolphins with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.