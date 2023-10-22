A victory by the Miami Dolphins over the Philadelphia Eagles is our computer model projection for these teams' upcoming matchup, on Sunday, October 22 at 8:20 PM ET (at Lincoln Financial Field). For more information, regarding the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

On offense, the Eagles have been a top-five unit, ranking second-best in the NFL by totaling 395 yards per game. They rank ninth on defense (298 yards allowed per game). The Dolphins' defense ranks 26th in the NFL with 26 points allowed per game, but they've been led by their offense, which ranks best by racking up 37.2 points per contest.

Dolphins vs. Eagles Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Dolphins (+3) Over (51.5) Dolphins 28, Eagles 27

Dolphins Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 44.4% chance of a victory for the Dolphins.

Miami has won five games against the spread this year, failing to cover once.

The Dolphins have been an underdog by 3 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

In 2023, four Miami games have gone over the point total.

Dolphins games average 48.8 total points, 2.7 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Eagles Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Eagles have an implied win probability of 60.0%.

Philadelphia is 3-2-1 ATS this season.

The Eagles have been favored by 3 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.

In Philadelphia's six games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

The over/under for this game is 51.5 points, six more than the average point total for Eagles games this season.

Dolphins vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Philadelphia 25.8 20.7 34 29.5 21.8 16.3 Miami 37.2 26 47.7 19 26.7 33

