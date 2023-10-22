Dolphins vs. Eagles Injury Report — Week 7
For their matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles (5-1) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, October 22 at 8:20 PM , the Miami Dolphins (5-1) have 10 players on the injury report.
The Dolphins are coming off of a victory over the Carolina Panthers by the score of 42-21.
In their most recent game, the Eagles lost 20-14 to the New York Jets.
Miami Dolphins Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|RB
|Ribs
|Full Participation In Practice
|Chase Claypool
|WR
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Alec Ingold
|FB
|Foot
|Questionable
|Connor Williams
|OL
|Groin
|Questionable
|Kader Kohou
|CB
|Neck
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Xavien Howard
|CB
|Groin
|Questionable
|Nik Needham
|CB
|Achilles
|Questionable
|Jaelan Phillips
|LB
|Oblique
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jalen Ramsey
|CB
|Knee
|Out
|Andrew Van Ginkel
|LB
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Lane Johnson
|OT
|Ankle
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Darius Slay
|CB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Bradley Roby
|CB
|Shoulder
|Out
|Reed Blankenship
|S
|Ribs
|Out
|Milton Williams
|DT
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Marlon Tuipulotu
|DT
|Tricep
|Full Participation In Practice
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|Groin
|Limited Participation In Practice
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|Hamstring
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Eli Ricks
|CB
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jalen Carter
|DT
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Sydney Brown
|S
|Hamstring
|Full Participation In Practice
Dolphins vs. Eagles Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Info: NBC
Dolphins Season Insights
- The Dolphins' offense has been dominant, putting up 498.7 total yards per contest (best) this season. Defensively, they rank 20th by surrendering 343.7 total yards per game.
- The Dolphins' offense has been thriving, racking up 37.2 points per contest (best) this season. Defensively, they rank 26th by allowing 26 points per game.
- The Dolphins' pass defense ranks 19th in the NFL with 229.2 passing yards given up per contest, but they've been led by their offense, which ranks best by posting 316.8 passing yards per contest.
- Miami's run offense has been consistently moving the chains, piling up 181.8 rushing yards per contest (best) this season. On defense, it ranks 20th by surrendering 114.5 rushing yards per game.
- With five forced turnovers (22nd in NFL) and nine turnovers committed (18th in NFL) this season, the Dolphins rank 25th in the NFL with a turnover margin of -4.
Dolphins vs. Eagles Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Eagles (-3)
- Moneyline: Eagles (-150), Dolphins (+125)
- Total: 51.5 points
