For their matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles (5-1) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, October 22 at 8:20 PM , the Miami Dolphins (5-1) have 10 players on the injury report.

The Dolphins are coming off of a victory over the Carolina Panthers by the score of 42-21.

In their most recent game, the Eagles lost 20-14 to the New York Jets.

Miami Dolphins Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jeff Wilson Jr. RB Ribs Full Participation In Practice Chase Claypool WR Knee Full Participation In Practice Alec Ingold FB Foot Questionable Connor Williams OL Groin Questionable Kader Kohou CB Neck Limited Participation In Practice Xavien Howard CB Groin Questionable Nik Needham CB Achilles Questionable Jaelan Phillips LB Oblique Full Participation In Practice Jalen Ramsey CB Knee Out Andrew Van Ginkel LB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice

Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Lane Johnson OT Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Darius Slay CB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Bradley Roby CB Shoulder Out Reed Blankenship S Ribs Out Milton Williams DT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Marlon Tuipulotu DT Tricep Full Participation In Practice Dallas Goedert TE Groin Limited Participation In Practice DeVonta Smith WR Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice Eli Ricks CB Knee Full Participation In Practice Jalen Carter DT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Sydney Brown S Hamstring Full Participation In Practice

Dolphins vs. Eagles Game Info

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Info: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Dolphins Season Insights

The Dolphins' offense has been dominant, putting up 498.7 total yards per contest (best) this season. Defensively, they rank 20th by surrendering 343.7 total yards per game.

The Dolphins' offense has been thriving, racking up 37.2 points per contest (best) this season. Defensively, they rank 26th by allowing 26 points per game.

The Dolphins' pass defense ranks 19th in the NFL with 229.2 passing yards given up per contest, but they've been led by their offense, which ranks best by posting 316.8 passing yards per contest.

Miami's run offense has been consistently moving the chains, piling up 181.8 rushing yards per contest (best) this season. On defense, it ranks 20th by surrendering 114.5 rushing yards per game.

With five forced turnovers (22nd in NFL) and nine turnovers committed (18th in NFL) this season, the Dolphins rank 25th in the NFL with a turnover margin of -4.

Dolphins vs. Eagles Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Eagles (-3)

Eagles (-3) Moneyline: Eagles (-150), Dolphins (+125)

Eagles (-150), Dolphins (+125) Total: 51.5 points

