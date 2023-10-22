The Miami Dolphins (5-1) hit the road to match up against the Philadelphia Eagles (5-1) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

How to Watch Eagles vs. Dolphins

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC

Dolphins Insights

The Dolphins rack up 37.2 points per game, 16.5 more than the Eagles surrender (20.7).

The Dolphins collect 498.7 yards per game, 200.7 more yards than the 298 the Eagles allow.

Miami rushes for 181.8 yards per game, 116.0 more than the 65.8 Philadelphia allows per contest.

This year the Dolphins have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Eagles' takeaways (8).

Dolphins Away Performance

The Dolphins' average points scored in away games (26.7) is lower than their overall average (37.2). But their average points allowed in road games (33) is higher than overall (26).

The Dolphins rack up 439.3 yards per game in road games (59.4 less than their overall average), and give up 378.3 in away games (34.6 more than overall).

In road games, Miami racks up 320.3 passing yards per game and concedes 236.7. That's more than it gains (316.8) and allows (229.2) overall.

On the road, the Dolphins rack up 119 rushing yards per game and give up 141.7. That's less than they gain overall (181.8), and more than they allow (114.5).

The Dolphins convert 37.9% of third downs in road games (6.2% lower than their overall average), and give up 52.5% on the road (11.5% higher than overall).

Dolphins Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/1/2023 at Buffalo L 48-20 CBS 10/8/2023 New York W 31-16 FOX 10/15/2023 Carolina W 42-21 CBS 10/22/2023 at Philadelphia - NBC 10/29/2023 New England - CBS 11/5/2023 at Kansas City - NFL Network 11/19/2023 Las Vegas - CBS

