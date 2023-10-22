The Philadelphia Eagles (5-1) are listed as slight favorites (-2.5) against the Miami Dolphins (5-1) on Sunday, October 22, 2023. A point total of 52 has been set for this game.

Dolphins vs. Eagles Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Philadelphia Moneyline Miami Moneyline BetMGM Eagles (-2.5) 52 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Eagles (-2.5) 51.5 -142 +120 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Miami vs. Philadelphia Game Info

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Info: NBC

Dolphins vs. Eagles Betting Insights

Miami has covered the spread five times in six games.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more, the Dolphins have one win ATS (1-1) this season.

Miami has seen four of its six games go over the point total.

Philadelphia has a 3-2-1 record against the spread this season.

The Eagles are 3-2-1 as 2.5-point favorites or more.

The teams have hit the over in three of Philadelphia's six games with a set total.

Dolphins Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Tyreek Hill - - - - 95.5 (-115) - Raheem Mostert - - 49.5 (-111) - - - Jaylen Waddle - - - - 60.5 (-111) - Tua Tagovailoa 269.5 (-115) - 4.5 (-105) - - - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

