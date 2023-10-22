Dolphins vs. Eagles Sunday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 7
The Philadelphia Eagles (5-1) are listed as slight favorites (-2.5) against the Miami Dolphins (5-1) on Sunday, October 22, 2023. A point total of 52 has been set for this game.
Before the Eagles square off against the Dolphins, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting trends and insights. Before the Dolphins take on the Eagles, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting trends and insights.
Dolphins vs. Eagles Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Philadelphia Moneyline
|Miami Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Eagles (-2.5)
|52
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|Eagles (-2.5)
|51.5
|-142
|+120
Miami vs. Philadelphia Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Info: NBC
Dolphins vs. Eagles Betting Insights
- Miami has covered the spread five times in six games.
- As a 2.5-point underdog or more, the Dolphins have one win ATS (1-1) this season.
- Miami has seen four of its six games go over the point total.
- Philadelphia has a 3-2-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Eagles are 3-2-1 as 2.5-point favorites or more.
- The teams have hit the over in three of Philadelphia's six games with a set total.
Dolphins Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Tyreek Hill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|95.5 (-115)
|-
|Raheem Mostert
|-
|-
|49.5 (-111)
|-
|-
|-
|Jaylen Waddle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|60.5 (-111)
|-
|Tua Tagovailoa
|269.5 (-115)
|-
|4.5 (-105)
|-
|-
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
