The Philadelphia Eagles (5-1) and the Miami Dolphins (5-1) meet at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Eagles and the Dolphins.

Dolphins vs. Eagles Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Eagles 2.5 51.5 -145 +120

Dolphins vs. Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins have played four games this season that have had more than 51.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Miami's outings this season is 48.8, 2.7 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Dolphins have gone 5-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Dolphins have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.

Miami has played as an underdog of +120 or more once this season and won that game.

Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia's contests this year have an average total of 45.5, 6.0 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Eagles are 3-2-1 against the spread this season.

The Eagles are 5-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 83.3% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, Philadelphia has gone 5-1 (83.3%).

Eagles vs. Dolphins Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Eagles 25.8 6 20.7 17 45.5 2 6 Dolphins 37.2 1 26.0 26 48.8 4 6

Dolphins vs. Eagles Betting Insights & Trends

Dolphins

Over its past three games, Miami has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

In their past three games, the Dolphins have hit the over twice.

The Eagles have scored a total of 31 more points than their opponents this year (5.1 per game), and the Dolphins have outscored opponents by 67 points (11.2 per game).

Eagles

Philadelphia has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, over its past three games.

Philadelphia has gone over the total once in its past three games.

Dolphins Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.8 47.5 50.0 Implied Team Total AVG 27.8 29.3 26.3 ATS Record 5-1-0 3-0-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-2-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 3-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

Eagles Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.5 45.8 45.4 Implied Team Total AVG 25.7 26.5 25.3 ATS Record 3-2-1 0-1-1 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-3-0 2-0-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 2-0 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

