Dolphins vs. Eagles: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Philadelphia Eagles (5-1) and the Miami Dolphins (5-1) meet at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, October 22, 2023.
Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Eagles and the Dolphins.
Dolphins vs. Eagles Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Eagles
|2.5
|51.5
|-145
|+120
Dolphins vs. Eagles Betting Records & Stats
Miami Dolphins
- The Dolphins have played four games this season that have had more than 51.5 combined points scored.
- The average over/under for Miami's outings this season is 48.8, 2.7 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Dolphins have gone 5-1-0 against the spread this year.
- The Dolphins have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Miami has played as an underdog of +120 or more once this season and won that game.
Philadelphia Eagles
- Philadelphia's contests this year have an average total of 45.5, 6.0 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Eagles are 3-2-1 against the spread this season.
- The Eagles are 5-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 83.3% of those games).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, Philadelphia has gone 5-1 (83.3%).
Eagles vs. Dolphins Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Eagles
|25.8
|6
|20.7
|17
|45.5
|2
|6
|Dolphins
|37.2
|1
|26.0
|26
|48.8
|4
|6
Dolphins vs. Eagles Betting Insights & Trends
Dolphins
- Over its past three games, Miami has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.
- In their past three games, the Dolphins have hit the over twice.
- The Eagles have scored a total of 31 more points than their opponents this year (5.1 per game), and the Dolphins have outscored opponents by 67 points (11.2 per game).
Eagles
- Philadelphia has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, over its past three games.
- Philadelphia has gone over the total once in its past three games.
- The Eagles have put up a total of 31 more points than their opponents this year (5.1 per game), and the Dolphins have outscored opponents by 67 points (11.2 per game).
Dolphins Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|48.8
|47.5
|50.0
|Implied Team Total AVG
|27.8
|29.3
|26.3
|ATS Record
|5-1-0
|3-0-0
|2-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-2-0
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-0
|3-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
Eagles Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|45.5
|45.8
|45.4
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.7
|26.5
|25.3
|ATS Record
|3-2-1
|0-1-1
|3-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-3-0
|2-0-0
|1-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-1
|2-0
|3-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
