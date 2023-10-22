Durham Smythe has a decent matchup when his Miami Dolphins face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7 (Sunday, 8:20 PM ET). The Eagles have allowed 232.2 passing yards per game, 20th in the NFL.

This season Smythe has 11 grabs (on 16 targets) for 123 yards, averaging 24.6 yards per game.

Smythe vs. the Eagles

Smythe vs the Eagles (since 2021): No games

No games Philadelphia has allowed two opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Eagles have allowed nine opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Philadelphia has given up two or more TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The 232.2 passing yards the Eagles yield per outing makes them the 20th-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

The Eagles have the No. 29 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 11 this season (1.8 per game).

Durham Smythe Receiving Props vs. the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 16.5 (-110)

Smythe Receiving Insights

In 40.0% of his opportunities (twice in five games), Smythe has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Smythe has 8.0% of his team's target share (16 targets on 200 passing attempts).

He averages 7.7 yards per target this season (123 yards on 16 targets).

Smythe does not have a TD reception this year in five games.

Smythe has been targeted three times in the red zone (9.1% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts).

Smythe's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Panthers 10/15/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 4 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 9/24/2023 Week 3 1 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 9/17/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 3 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 9/10/2023 Week 1 7 TAR / 3 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

