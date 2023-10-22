Check out best bets for when the Philadelphia Eagles (5-1) and the Miami Dolphins (5-1) square off at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

When is Eagles vs. Dolphins?

Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NBC

Best Moneyline Bet

The data strongly suggests betting on the Dolphins in this one. The model favors them while BetMGM has the Eagles favored and the difference between the two is 3.4 points.

Looking at this game's moneyline, the Eagles' implied win probability is 59.7%.

The Eagles have put together a 5-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 83.3% of those games).

Philadelphia has a record of 5-1 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -148 or shorter (83.3%).

The Dolphins have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.

Miami has played as an underdog of +124 or more once this season and won that game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Miami (+3)



Miami (+3) The Eagles are 3-2-1 against the spread this season.

In games it is played as 3-point favorites or more, Philadelphia has an ATS record of 3-2-1.

The Dolphins have covered the spread five times over six games with a set spread.

In games it has played as 3-point underdogs or more, Miami has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (52.5)



Over (52.5) The two teams average a combined 10.5 more points per game (63) than this game's total of 52.5 points.

The Eagles and the Dolphins have seen their opponents average a combined 5.8 fewer points per game than the point total of 52.5 set in this matchup.

Three of the Eagles' six games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

In the Dolphins' six games with a set total, four have hit the over (66.7%).

DeVonta Smith Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 6 55.7 2

Tyreek Hill Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 6 2.3 0 135.7 6

