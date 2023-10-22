Best Bets, Odds for the Eagles vs. Dolphins Sunday Night Football Game – Week 7
Check out best bets for when the Philadelphia Eagles (5-1) and the Miami Dolphins (5-1) square off at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, October 22, 2023.
When is Eagles vs. Dolphins?
- Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- The data strongly suggests betting on the Dolphins in this one. The model favors them while BetMGM has the Eagles favored and the difference between the two is 3.4 points.
- Looking at this game's moneyline, the Eagles' implied win probability is 59.7%.
- The Eagles have put together a 5-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 83.3% of those games).
- Philadelphia has a record of 5-1 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -148 or shorter (83.3%).
- The Dolphins have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Miami has played as an underdog of +124 or more once this season and won that game.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Miami (+3)
- The Eagles are 3-2-1 against the spread this season.
- In games it is played as 3-point favorites or more, Philadelphia has an ATS record of 3-2-1.
- The Dolphins have covered the spread five times over six games with a set spread.
- In games it has played as 3-point underdogs or more, Miami has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (52.5)
- The two teams average a combined 10.5 more points per game (63) than this game's total of 52.5 points.
- The Eagles and the Dolphins have seen their opponents average a combined 5.8 fewer points per game than the point total of 52.5 set in this matchup.
- Three of the Eagles' six games with a set total have hit the over (50%).
- In the Dolphins' six games with a set total, four have hit the over (66.7%).
DeVonta Smith Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|6
|55.7
|2
Tyreek Hill Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|6
|2.3
|0
|135.7
|6
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.