Check out best bets for when the Philadelphia Eagles (5-1) and the Miami Dolphins (5-1) square off at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

When is Eagles vs. Dolphins?

  • Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023
  • Time: 8:20 PM ET
  • TV: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The data strongly suggests betting on the Dolphins in this one. The model favors them while BetMGM has the Eagles favored and the difference between the two is 3.4 points.
  • Looking at this game's moneyline, the Eagles' implied win probability is 59.7%.
  • The Eagles have put together a 5-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 83.3% of those games).
  • Philadelphia has a record of 5-1 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -148 or shorter (83.3%).
  • The Dolphins have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.
  • Miami has played as an underdog of +124 or more once this season and won that game.

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Miami (+3)
    • The Eagles are 3-2-1 against the spread this season.
    • In games it is played as 3-point favorites or more, Philadelphia has an ATS record of 3-2-1.
    • The Dolphins have covered the spread five times over six games with a set spread.
    • In games it has played as 3-point underdogs or more, Miami has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Over (52.5)
    • The two teams average a combined 10.5 more points per game (63) than this game's total of 52.5 points.
    • The Eagles and the Dolphins have seen their opponents average a combined 5.8 fewer points per game than the point total of 52.5 set in this matchup.
    • Three of the Eagles' six games with a set total have hit the over (50%).
    • In the Dolphins' six games with a set total, four have hit the over (66.7%).

    DeVonta Smith Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)

    Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    6 55.7 2

    Tyreek Hill Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)

    Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    6 2.3 0 135.7 6

