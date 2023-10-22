Miami Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle will face the Philadelphia Eagles and their 20th-ranked passing defense in Week 7, starting at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday.

Waddle has put up 24 catches for 296 yards and two TDs this season this season. He has been targeted on 35 occasions, and averages 59.2 yards receiving.

Waddle vs. the Eagles

Waddle vs the Eagles (since 2021): No games

No games Philadelphia has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

Nine players have caught a TD pass against the Eagles this year.

Philadelphia has allowed two players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Eagles is giving up 232.2 yards per outing this year, which ranks 20th in the league.

The Eagles' defense ranks 29th in the NFL with 11 passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Jaylen Waddle Receiving Props vs. the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 59.5 (-115)

Waddle Receiving Insights

Waddle has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet two times in five games this year.

Waddle has 17.5% of his team's target share (35 targets on 200 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 35 times, averaging 8.5 yards per target (39th in NFL).

Waddle has had a touchdown catch in two of five games this season. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has 6.7% of his team's 30 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

Waddle has been targeted seven times in the red zone (21.2% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts).

Waddle's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Panthers 10/15/2023 Week 6 9 TAR / 7 REC / 51 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 10/8/2023 Week 5 10 TAR / 5 REC / 35 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/1/2023 Week 4 5 TAR / 4 REC / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 9/17/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 4 REC / 86 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 9/10/2023 Week 1 5 TAR / 4 REC / 78 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

