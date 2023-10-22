With the Miami Dolphins playing the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), is Jaylen Waddle a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Jaylen Waddle score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +137 (Bet $10 to win $13.70 if he scores a TD)

This season Waddle has 24 catches (on 35 targets) for 296 yards and two scores, averaging 59.2 yards per game.

Waddle has had a touchdown catch in two of five games this season. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Jaylen Waddle Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 5 4 78 0 Week 2 @Patriots 6 4 86 0 Week 4 @Bills 5 4 46 0 Week 5 Giants 10 5 35 1 Week 6 Panthers 9 7 51 1

