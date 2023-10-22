Jeff Wilson Jr. was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play when the Miami Dolphins match up with the Philadelphia Eagles at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 7. Check out Wilson's stats on this page.

Wilson had season stats last year that included 860 rushing yards on 176 carries (4.9 per attempt) and five touchdowns, plus 22 receptions on 37 targets for 185 yards.

Jeff Wilson Jr. Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ribs

No other RB is on the injury list for the Dolphins.

Week 7 Injury Reports

Dolphins vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Day: October 22, 2023

October 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Wilson 2022 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 176 860 5 4.9 37 22 185 1

Wilson Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 9 22 0 2 8 0 Week 2 Seahawks 18 84 0 2 19 0 Week 3 @Broncos 12 75 0 3 31 0 Week 4 Rams 18 74 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Panthers 17 120 1 1 12 0 Week 6 @Falcons 7 25 0 0 0 0 Week 7 Chiefs 7 54 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Rams 4 14 0 2 21 0 Week 9 @Bears 9 51 0 3 21 1 Week 10 Browns 17 119 1 2 24 0 Week 12 Texans 13 39 1 1 13 0 Week 13 @49ers 1 3 0 0 0 0 Week 14 @Chargers 4 26 0 0 0 0 Week 16 Packers 9 37 1 1 3 0 Week 17 @Patriots 15 45 0 3 31 0 Week 18 Jets 16 72 0 2 2 0 Wild Card @Bills 10 23 1 1 13 0

