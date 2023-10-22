Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert has a difficult matchup in Week 7 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), up against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are allowing the second-fewest rushing yards in the NFL, 65.8 per game.

In the running game, Mostert has totaled 429 rushing yards on 75 attempts (71.5 ypg) and scored nine rushing TDs this season. In addition, Mostert has 18 receptions for 145 yards (24.2 ypg) and two scores in the passing game.

Mostert vs. the Eagles

Mostert vs the Eagles (since 2021): No games

No games The Eagles have not allowed 100 or more yards on the ground to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

Three opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Philadelphia this year.

The Eagles have not allowed more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

The 65.8 rushing yards the Eagles give up per game makes them the second-ranked run defense in the NFL this year.

The Eagles have the No. 6 defense in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed, conceding three this season (0.5 per game).

Raheem Mostert Rushing Props vs. the Eagles

Rushing Yards: 48.5 (-115)

Mostert Rushing Insights

Mostert has hit the rushing yards over in four of six opportunities (66.7%).

The Dolphins, who are first in NFL play in points scored, have passed 54.3% of the time while running 45.7%.

His team has attempted 168 rushes this season. He's taken 75 of those carries (44.6%).

Mostert has a rushing touchdown in five games this year, including multiple rushing TDs three times.

He has scored 11 of his team's 30 offensive touchdowns this season (36.7%).

He has 16 red zone carries for 42.1% of the team share (his team runs on 53.5% of its plays in the red zone).

Raheem Mostert Receiving Props vs the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 14.5 (-118)

Mostert Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Mostert has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 66.7% of his games (four of six).

Mostert has been targeted on 20 of his team's 200 passing attempts this season (10.0% target share).

He is averaging 7.3 yards per target (66th in league play), averaging 145 yards on 20 passes thrown his way.

In two of six games this year, Mostert has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

With four red zone targets, Mostert has been on the receiving end of 12.1% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.

Mostert's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Panthers 10/15/2023 Week 6 17 ATT / 115 YDS / 2 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 17 YDS / 1 TD vs. Giants 10/8/2023 Week 5 10 ATT / 65 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/1/2023 Week 4 7 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 9/24/2023 Week 3 13 ATT / 82 YDS / 3 TDs 7 TAR / 7 REC / 60 YDS / 1 TD at Patriots 9/17/2023 Week 2 18 ATT / 121 YDS / 2 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs

