Will Raheem Mostert get into the end zone when the Miami Dolphins and the Philadelphia Eagles play in Week 7 on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Will Raheem Mostert score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: -227 (Bet $22.70 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Mostert has 429 rushing yards on 75 attempts (71.5 yards per carry), and nine touchdowns.

Mostert has tacked on 18 catches for 145 yards (24.2 per game) and two touchdowns.

Mostert has scored multiple rushing TDs in three games. And he has scored on the ground in five games in all.

He has grabbed two touchdown catches this season in six games, one apiece on two occasions.

Raheem Mostert Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chargers 10 37 1 2 13 0 Week 2 @Patriots 18 121 2 1 6 0 Week 3 Broncos 13 82 3 7 60 1 Week 4 @Bills 7 9 0 3 36 0 Week 5 Giants 10 65 1 2 13 0 Week 6 Panthers 17 115 2 3 17 1

