Will Raheem Mostert Score a Touchdown Against the Eagles in Week 7?
Will Raheem Mostert get into the end zone when the Miami Dolphins and the Philadelphia Eagles play in Week 7 on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need to know.
Will Raheem Mostert score a touchdown against the Eagles?
Odds to score a TD this game: -227 (Bet $22.70 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Mostert has 429 rushing yards on 75 attempts (71.5 yards per carry), and nine touchdowns.
- Mostert has tacked on 18 catches for 145 yards (24.2 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Mostert has scored multiple rushing TDs in three games. And he has scored on the ground in five games in all.
- He has grabbed two touchdown catches this season in six games, one apiece on two occasions.
Raheem Mostert Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|10
|37
|1
|2
|13
|0
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|18
|121
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Week 3
|Broncos
|13
|82
|3
|7
|60
|1
|Week 4
|@Bills
|7
|9
|0
|3
|36
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|10
|65
|1
|2
|13
|0
|Week 6
|Panthers
|17
|115
|2
|3
|17
|1
