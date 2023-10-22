With the Miami Dolphins taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), is Salvon Ahmed a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Salvon Ahmed score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32 if he scores a TD)

Ahmed has rushed for 47 yards (15.7 per game) on 12 carries with one touchdown.

Ahmed also has six catches for 39 yards (13 per game).

Ahmed has one rushing TD this season.

Salvon Ahmed Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chargers 3 11 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Patriots 3 13 0 3 28 0 Week 6 Panthers 6 23 1 3 11 0

