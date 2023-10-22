Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 7 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), up against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are ranked 20th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 232.2 per game.

Tagovailoa has tallied 1,876 passing yards (312.7 per game) and a 71.1% completion percentage this season, throwing for 14 TDs with five INTs. With his legs, Tagovailoa has 21 rushing yards on 14 totes, compiling 3.5 rushing yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Tagovailoa and the Dolphins with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tagovailoa vs. the Eagles

Tagovailoa vs the Eagles (since 2021): No games

No games Two opposing players have recorded 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Philadelphia this year.

Five players have tossed one or more touchdowns in a game against the Eagles this season.

Philadelphia has given up at least two passing touchdowns to three quarterbacks in 2023.

Two players have thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Eagles this season.

Tagovailoa will play against the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this week. The Eagles concede 232.2 passing yards per contest.

The Eagles' defense is ranked 29th in the league with 11 passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Watch Dolphins vs Eagles on Fubo!

Tua Tagovailoa Passing Props vs. the Eagles

Passing Yards: 271.5 (-115)

271.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-149)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Tagovailoa with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tagovailoa Passing Insights

Tagovailoa has surpassed his passing yards prop total in four of six opportunities this year.

The Dolphins pass on 54.3% of their plays and run on 45.7%. They are first in NFL play in points scored.

With 197 attempts for 1,876 passing yards, Tagovailoa is first in league play with 9.5 yards per attempt.

Tagovailoa has thrown for a touchdown in all six games this year, with more than one TD pass four times.

He has 14 total touchdowns this season (46.7% of his team's 30 offensive TDs).

Tagovailoa accounts for 46.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 33 of his total 197 passing attempts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Tua Tagovailoa Rushing Props vs the Eagles

Rushing Yards: 3.5 (-128)

Tagovailoa Rushing Insights

Tagovailoa hit the over on his rushing yards total set by sportsbooks in three of his six opportunities this season (50.0%).

Tagovailoa has not found paydirt on the ground this year in six games.

He has two carries in the red zone (5.3% of his team's 38 red zone rushes).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Tagovailoa's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Panthers 10/15/2023 Week 6 21-for-31 / 262 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 10/8/2023 Week 5 22-for-30 / 308 YDS / 2 TDs / 2 INTs 2 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/1/2023 Week 4 25-for-35 / 282 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 2 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 9/24/2023 Week 3 23-for-26 / 309 YDS / 4 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 9/17/2023 Week 2 21-for-30 / 249 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 4 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.