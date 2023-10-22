Should you wager on Tua Tagovailoa finding his way into the end zone in the Miami Dolphins' upcoming Week 7 matchup versus the Philadelphia Eagles, which kicks off at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Tua Tagovailoa score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100 if he scores a TD)

Tagovailoa has 21 yards on 14 carries (3.5 ypg).

Tagovailoa has not reached the end zone on the ground once in six games.

Tua Tagovailoa Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Chargers 28 45 466 3 1 5 5 0 Week 2 @Patriots 21 30 249 1 1 4 3 0 Week 3 Broncos 23 26 309 4 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Bills 25 35 282 1 1 2 7 0 Week 5 Giants 22 30 308 2 2 2 6 0 Week 6 Panthers 21 31 262 3 0 1 0 0

