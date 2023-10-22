Which side has the advantage under center when Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (5-1) clash with Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins (5-1) at Lincoln Financial Field on October 22? For detailed analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to play in this matchup, continue reading.

Dolphins vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC

Tua Tagovailoa vs. Jalen Hurts Matchup

Tua Tagovailoa 2023 Stats Jalen Hurts 6 Games Played 6 71.1% Completion % 66.2% 1,876 (312.7) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,542 (257) 14 Touchdowns 7 5 Interceptions 7 21 (3.5) Rushing Yards (Per game) 253 (42.2) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 5

Tua Tagovailoa Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 272.5 yards

: Over/Under 272.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Eagles Defensive Stats

This year, the Eagles' defense is 19th in the NFL with 20.7 points allowed per game and 12th with 298 total yards allowed per contest.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Philadelphia ranks 23rd in the league in passing yards allowed per game with 232.2, and it ranks 29th in passing TDs allowed (11).

Against the run, the Eagles are top-10 this season, ranking second in the NFL with 395 total rushing yards allowed (65.8 allowed per game). They also rank seventh in rushing TDs allowed (three).

Defensively, Philadelphia ranks 25th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed (65%) and 22nd in third-down efficiency allowed (41.6%).

Jalen Hurts Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 255.5 yards

: Over/Under 255.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Dolphins Defensive Stats

