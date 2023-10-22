Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill will face the Philadelphia Eagles and their 20th-ranked passing defense in Week 7, with kickoff at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday.

Hill has posted a team-best 814 receiving yards (135.7 per game) and six TDs, hauling in 42 balls out of 59 targets so far this year.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Hill and the Dolphins with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hill vs. the Eagles

Hill vs the Eagles (since 2021): 1 GP / 186 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 186 REC YPG / REC TD Philadelphia has allowed two opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Eagles have surrendered a TD pass to nine opposing players this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Philadelphia on the season.

The Eagles surrender 232.2 passing yards per game, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this season, the Eagles have given up 11 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.8 per game. That ranks 29th among NFL defenses.

Watch Dolphins vs Eagles on Fubo!

Tyreek Hill Receiving Props vs. the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 94.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Hill with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hill Receiving Insights

Hill, in four of six games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Hill has received 29.5% of his team's 200 passing attempts this season (59 targets).

He has been targeted 59 times, averaging 13.8 yards per target (fourth in NFL).

In five of six games this year, Hill has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has scored six of his team's 30 offensive touchdowns this season (20.0%).

Hill has been targeted eight times in the red zone (24.2% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Hill's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Panthers 10/15/2023 Week 6 10 TAR / 6 REC / 163 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 10/8/2023 Week 5 9 TAR / 8 REC / 181 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/1/2023 Week 4 5 TAR / 3 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 9/24/2023 Week 3 11 TAR / 9 REC / 157 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 9/17/2023 Week 2 9 TAR / 5 REC / 40 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.