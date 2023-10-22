Will Tyreek Hill cash his Week 7 anytime TD player prop when the Miami Dolphins clash with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and break down the important numbers.

Will Tyreek Hill score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: -115 (Bet $11.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Hill has 42 receptions (59 targets) and a team-best 814 yards receiving (135.7 per game) plus six TDs.

Hill has had a touchdown catch in five of six games this year, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

Tyreek Hill Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 15 11 215 2 Week 2 @Patriots 9 5 40 1 Week 3 Broncos 11 9 157 1 Week 4 @Bills 5 3 58 0 Week 5 Giants 9 8 181 1 Week 6 Panthers 10 6 163 1

