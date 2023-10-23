Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Broward County, Florida this week. Details on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.

    • Broward County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

    Monday

    Dillard High School at Boyd Anderson High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 23
    • Location: Lauderdale Lakes, FL
    • Conference: 6A - District 14
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Thursday

    Blanche Ely High School at West Boca Raton High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 26
    • Location: Boca Raton, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    American Heritage High School - Plantation at Hallandale High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Hallandale, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Dillard High School at St. Thomas Aquinas High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
    • Conference: 6A - District 14
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Stranahan High School at Cardinal Gibbons High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Nova HS at South Plantation High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Plantation, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Everglades High School at Miramar High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Miramar, FL
    • Conference: 6A - District 15
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Somerset Academy at Flanagan High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Pembroke Pines, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Coral Glades High School at Western High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Davie, FL
    • Conference: 7A - District 13
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Piper High School at Plantation High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Plantation, FL
    • Conference: 6A - District 14
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

