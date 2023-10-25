The Detroit Pistons take on the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. The matchup, which is the first game of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and BSDET.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Heat vs. Pistons matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Heat vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSDET

BSSUN and BSDET Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Heat vs. Pistons Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Heat Moneyline Pistons Moneyline BetMGM Heat (-8.5) - -450 +350 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Heat vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Heat put up 109.5 points per game last season (30th in league) while giving up 109.8 per outing (second in NBA). They had a -26 scoring differential.

The Pistons were outscored by 8.2 points per game last season with a -674 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.3 points per game (29th in the NBA) and allowed 118.5 per contest (27th in the league).

Miami covered 30 times in 82 chances against the spread last season.

Detroit compiled a 37-45-0 ATS record last year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heat and Pistons NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Heat +3000 +1300 - Pistons +50000 +25000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.