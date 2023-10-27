Bam Adebayo NBA Player Preview vs. the Celtics - October 27
Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat take on the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.
In this article we will look at Adebayo's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.
Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Celtics
- Points Prop: Over 17.5 (-108)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (-108)
- Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-172)
Celtics 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- The Celtics were fourth in the NBA last season, giving up 111.4 points per game.
- In terms of rebounds, the Celtics were 18th in the league last year, conceding 44 per game.
- Giving up an average of 23.1 assists last year, the Celtics were the second-ranked team in the league.
- Looking at three-point defense, the Celtics were fifth in the league last season, giving up 11.6 makes per game.
Bam Adebayo vs. the Celtics
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/29/2023
|43
|12
|10
|7
|0
|1
|0
|5/27/2023
|46
|11
|13
|5
|0
|1
|1
|5/25/2023
|32
|16
|8
|3
|0
|1
|2
|5/23/2023
|35
|10
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5/21/2023
|26
|13
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|5/19/2023
|38
|22
|17
|9
|0
|0
|0
|5/17/2023
|37
|20
|8
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1/24/2023
|37
|30
|15
|1
|0
|1
|2
|12/2/2022
|38
|28
|7
|3
|0
|1
|1
|11/30/2022
|39
|23
|6
|5
|1
|0
|2
|10/21/2022
|35
|19
|8
|5
|0
|0
|2
