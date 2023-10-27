Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat take on the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Adebayo, in his last game (October 25 win against the Pistons), posted 22 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

In this article we will look at Adebayo's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Points Prop: Over 17.5 (-108)

Over 17.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (-108)

Over 9.5 (-108) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-172)

Celtics 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Celtics were fourth in the NBA last season, giving up 111.4 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Celtics were 18th in the league last year, conceding 44 per game.

Giving up an average of 23.1 assists last year, the Celtics were the second-ranked team in the league.

Looking at three-point defense, the Celtics were fifth in the league last season, giving up 11.6 makes per game.

Bam Adebayo vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/29/2023 43 12 10 7 0 1 0 5/27/2023 46 11 13 5 0 1 1 5/25/2023 32 16 8 3 0 1 2 5/23/2023 35 10 5 0 0 0 1 5/21/2023 26 13 3 2 0 1 1 5/19/2023 38 22 17 9 0 0 0 5/17/2023 37 20 8 5 0 0 1 1/24/2023 37 30 15 1 0 1 2 12/2/2022 38 28 7 3 0 1 1 11/30/2022 39 23 6 5 1 0 2 10/21/2022 35 19 8 5 0 0 2

