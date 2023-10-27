The Florida Atlantic Owls (3-4) are 3.5-point favorites when they visit the Charlotte 49ers (2-5) in conference action on Friday, October 27, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Stadium. The total has been set at 43.5 points for this matchup.

Florida Atlantic ranks 95th in total offense (350.1 yards per game) and 101st in total defense (399 yards allowed per game) this season. Charlotte's offense has been a bottom-25 unit in total offense this season, generating 307 total yards per game, which ranks 14th-worst in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 48th with 345.1 total yards allowed per contest.

Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Game Info

Game Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Jerry Richardson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

Florida Atlantic vs Charlotte Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Florida Atlantic -3.5 -110 -110 43.5 -110 -110 -165 +140

Florida Atlantic Recent Performance

The Owls have been a bottom-25 offensive unit over their last three games, compiling 375.7 total yards per game during that stretch (-60-worst). They've been more successful on defense, giving up 400.3 total yards per contest (91st).

With an average of 28.7 points per game on offense and 22.3 points allowed on defense over the last three contests, the Owls rank 97th and 87th, respectively, during that stretch.

With 222.7 passing yards per game on offense (-21-worst) and 231 passing yards per game allowed on defense (-21-worst) over the last three tilts, Florida Atlantic has been playing poorly on both sides of the ball of late.

Over the previous three games, the Owls rank 14th-worst in rushing offense (153 rushing yards per game) and -39-worst in rushing defense (169.3 rushing yards per game allowed).

In their last three games, the Owls have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

In its past three games, Florida Atlantic has gone over the total once.

Week 9 AAC Betting Trends

Florida Atlantic Betting Records & Stats

Florida Atlantic has covered the spread twice in six games this season.

The Owls have been favored by 3.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Two of Florida Atlantic's six games with a set total have hit the over (33.3%).

Florida Atlantic has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

Florida Atlantic has played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Owls have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this contest.

Florida Atlantic Stats Leaders

Daniel Richardson has thrown for 1,044 yards (149.1 ypg) to lead Florida Atlantic, completing 63.4% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season.

Larry McCammon III has racked up 472 yards on 96 carries while finding the end zone four times. He's also caught 18 passes for 156 yards (22.3 per game).

This season, Kobe Lewis has carried the ball 40 times for 211 yards (30.1 per game) and one touchdown.

LaJohntay Wester's team-high 636 yards as a receiver have come on 66 catches (out of 85 targets) with three touchdowns.

Tony Johnson has hauled in 24 receptions totaling 270 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Je'Quan Burton has been the target of 28 passes and hauled in 15 grabs for 193 yards, an average of 27.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Marlon Bradley has collected three sacks to lead the team, while also picking up three TFL and 12 tackles.

Florida Atlantic's leading tackler, Bobby Ambush, has 26 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one interception this year.

Jarron Morris has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 24 tackles, two TFL, and two passes defended to his name.

