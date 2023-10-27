The Boston Celtics (1-0) match up with the Miami Heat (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Celtics matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS

ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Heat vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Heat Moneyline BetMGM Celtics (-9.5) 217.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Heat vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game last season (posting 117.9 points per game, fourth in league, and allowing 111.4 per contest, fourth in NBA) and had a +535 scoring differential.

The Heat averaged 109.5 points per game last season (30th in the league) while allowing 109.8 per outing (second in the NBA). They had a -26 scoring differential overall.

These two teams scored a combined 227.4 points per game last season, 9.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams gave up 221.2 points per contest last year, 3.7 more points than the over/under for this game.

Boston covered 45 times in 82 chances against the spread last season.

Miami went 30-52-0 ATS last year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heat and Celtics NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Heat +3000 +1300 - Celtics +400 +175 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.