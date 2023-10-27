Heat vs. Celtics October 27 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
The Miami Heat (1-0), on Friday, October 27, 2023 at TD Garden, play the Boston Celtics (1-0). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS.
Heat vs. Celtics Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Celtics (-9.5)
- Total: 216.5
- TV: ESPN, BSSUN, NBCS-BOS
Heat Players to Watch
- Bam Adebayo posted 20.4 points last season, plus 3.2 assists and 9.2 boards.
- Jimmy Butler collected 22.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists last year, shooting 53.9% from the field.
- Tyler Herro posted 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists. Defensively, he delivered 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Caleb Martin collected 9.6 points, 1.6 assists and 4.8 boards.
- Kyle Lowry averaged 11.2 points, 5.1 assists and 4.1 boards.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum posted 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists last season.
- Per game, Jaylen Brown put up 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He also averaged 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Kristaps Porzingis recorded 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He made 49.8% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per game.
- Jrue Holiday posted 19.3 points, 5.1 boards and 7.4 assists. He made 47.9% of his shots from the floor and 38.4% from 3-point range, with 2.4 treys per game.
- Derrick White's stats last season included 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. He sank 46.2% of his shots from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 treys.
Heat vs. Celtics Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Celtics
|Heat
|117.9
|Points Avg.
|109.5
|111.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|109.8
|47.5%
|Field Goal %
|46%
|37.6%
|Three Point %
|34.4%
