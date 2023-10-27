How to Watch the Heat vs. Celtics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics (1-0) take on the Miami Heat (1-0) on October 27, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Heat, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Heat vs. Celtics Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Heat vs Celtics Additional Info
|Celtics vs Heat Injury Report
|Celtics vs Heat Prediction
|Celtics vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat shot at a 46% rate from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points below the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Celtics averaged.
- Miami went 25-11 when it shot higher than 46.3% from the field.
- The Heat were the 27th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Celtics finished 20th.
- The Heat's 109.5 points per game last year were just 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics allowed.
- Miami went 26-8 last season when it scored more than 111.4 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, the Heat averaged 3.9 more points per game at home (111.4) than on the road (107.5).
- At home, the Heat allowed 110.2 points per game last season, 0.9 more than they allowed on the road (109.3).
- The Heat made the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (12 per game) last season, but they had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36%) than on the road (32.9%).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Caleb Martin
|Questionable
|Knee
|Duncan Robinson
|Questionable
|Foot
|Josh Richardson
|Out
|Foot
|Jaime Jaquez
|Questionable
|Groin
|Haywood Highsmith
|Out
|Knee
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.