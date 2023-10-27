Kyle Lowry NBA Player Preview vs. the Celtics - October 27
The Miami Heat, with Kyle Lowry, take on the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.
Below we will dive into Lowry's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.
Kyle Lowry Prop Bets vs. the Celtics
- Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-104)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+120)
- Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+106)
- Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+112)
Celtics 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- The Celtics were fourth in the league last season, giving up 111.4 points per game.
- The Celtics were the 18th-ranked squad in the league last year, conceding 44 rebounds per contest.
- The Celtics conceded 23.1 assists per game last season (second in the NBA).
- The Celtics allowed 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest last year, fifth in the NBA in that category.
Kyle Lowry vs. the Celtics
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/29/2023
|24
|7
|7
|5
|1
|0
|0
|5/27/2023
|18
|8
|2
|3
|0
|1
|2
|5/25/2023
|30
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5/23/2023
|28
|5
|8
|6
|1
|0
|2
|5/21/2023
|28
|7
|5
|4
|1
|0
|1
|5/19/2023
|17
|0
|1
|5
|0
|1
|1
|5/17/2023
|28
|15
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1/24/2023
|29
|2
|5
|8
|0
|0
|0
|12/2/2022
|39
|20
|5
|4
|2
|0
|0
|11/30/2022
|38
|14
|4
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10/21/2022
|33
|17
|4
|6
|3
|1
|3
