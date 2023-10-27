Tyler Herro and the rest of the Miami Heat will be hitting the court versus the Boston Celtics on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Herro, in his last appearance, had 16 points and three steals in a 103-102 win over the Pistons.

In this article we will dive into Herro's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Tyler Herro Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (-115)

Over 20.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-102)

Over 4.5 (-102) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+132)

Over 3.5 (+132) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-143)

Celtics 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Celtics conceded 111.4 points per game last year, fourth in the league.

Giving up 44 rebounds per contest last year, the Celtics were 18th in the league in that category.

The Celtics gave up 23.1 assists per contest last year (second in the league).

The Celtics were the fifth-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 11.6 makes per game.

Tyler Herro vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/24/2023 36 9 2 6 1 0 2 12/2/2022 39 26 5 3 6 0 3 11/30/2022 37 22 6 9 2 1 0 10/21/2022 36 25 6 3 2 2 0

