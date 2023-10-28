When the Florida Panthers play the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET, will Aleksander Barkov Jr. light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Aleksander Barkov Jr. score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Barkov stats and insights

In one of five games this season, Barkov scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Kraken.

Barkov has picked up one assist on the power play.

Barkov averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 27 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.