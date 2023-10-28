The Florida Panthers, with Aleksander Barkov Jr., are in action Saturday against the Seattle Kraken at Amerant Bank Arena, with the puck dropping at 6:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Barkov? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Barkov Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, Barkov has a plus-minus of +5, while averaging 17:35 on the ice per game.

Barkov has a goal in one of his five games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Barkov has recorded a point in a game four times this season over five games played, with multiple points in two games.

In four of five games this season, Barkov has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Barkov has an implied probability of 71.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 57.1% chance of Barkov having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Barkov Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are conceding 27 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 5 Games 2 6 Points 0 1 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

